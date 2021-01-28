A video obtained by Outkick the Coverage purportedly shows female field goal kicker Sarah Fuller drilling the snapper in the back after an errant field goal try.

Vanderbilt soccer star Fuller, who retired her college football career after playing a total of two games for the Commodores, became a media darling after she made history as the first female to play in and also the first female to score in a Power 5 football game. After her first game, Fuller was named SEC special teams player of the week and one of Sports Illustrated 2020 Sportspersons of the Year.

Since then, Fuller has had her uniform added to the College Football Hall of Fame, and was even invited to be a part of President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day events.

Last week. Fuller introduced Vice President Kamala Harris for the “Celebrating America” special. TMZ reported Fuller performed her duties “barefoot and in freezing temps.”