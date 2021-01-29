Hogue HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeves: An Affordable Grip Upgrade

Hogue HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeves are rubber, slip-on sleeves with a precise fit, designed to enable gun owners to hold their pistols more securely in their hands.

When we say the HandALL Beavertail sleeves are precise, we mean you buy the sleeve made for your specific pistol and the fit is so exact that you may need to boil the sleeve in water in order to be able to stretch it enough to slide it on. (Placing it in boiling water is a manufacturer’s recommendation.)

The beauty of this precision is that the HandALL Beavertail sleeves do not move around one they are on the pistol grip. Rather, they blend in with the gun’s ergonomics perfectly, providing a grip that locks into the hand more readily than factory grips do.

We ordered a HandALL Beavertail sleeve for a Glock 17 Gen 5 and the difference was incredible. It took 15 minutes to install the sleeve, the majority of which time was spent waiting for a small amount of water to boil.

We then put the sleeve in the water for three minutes, lifted it out with tongs, stretched the mouth of the sleeve, and slid it on.

And just like that the Glock 17 Gen 5 had a meatier grip and finger grooves to help hold the pistol steady.

We also picked up a HandALL Beavertail sleeve for the Sig Sauer P365 and, after installation, enjoyed a much a better better grip on what is already is an excellent firearm.

HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeves are available directly from Hogue in a variety of colors. The MSRP is $12.95, making them a low-cost way to upgrade your firearm and your grip.

