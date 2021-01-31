Former NFL Player Calls for Separate Transgender Sports Category After Biden Executive Order

Former NFL player Marcellus Wiley called for a separate category for transgender sports after President Joe Biden issued an executive order forcing women to compete against biological males.

After President Biden’s actions during his first week in office, the former Buffalo Bills star noted that, as a father of three daughters, he opposes forcing women to play against biological men.

“As a father of 3 daughters & the husband to a former collegiate athlete, this hits home in a special way. It’s time to create a separate transgender category in competition!” he tweeted on Friday, adding, “Also think it’s time for me to start a podcast bcuz some things need to be discussed in detail!”

Also think it's time for me to start a podcast bcuz some things need to be discussed in detail!💯#respect pic.twitter.com/FFhmZutmmP — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) January 30, 2021

Wiley attached his tweet to a snippet of a story reporting that three high school girls had filed a federal lawsuit in Connecticut last year to prevent the state from forcing them to compete against biological men.

As one of the dozens of executive orders Biden signed last week, the directive mandates that any school that receives federal funding must allow males who claim to be females to play on the girls’ sports team of their choosing or face the loss of federal dollars.

In a follow-up tweet, Wiley noted that he heard the criticism of those who do not support his proposition and said he wants to respect all.

I’m hearing that pushback. But, is that respecting all? That’s what I want to dive into — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) January 30, 2021

Biden’s order runs contrary to actual law in some states where biological men are barred from competing in women’s sports. In Idaho, for instance, Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law last year that would prevent Biden’s executive order from having any effect on sports in the Bee Hive State.

The executive order, marked as having gone into effect on January 20, is entitled the “Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.”

Opponents of Biden’s rules change point out that the president effectively puts an end to girls’ sports with his presidential fiat.

