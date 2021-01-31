WATCH: Man Runs into Middle of Horse Race in New Zealand

A man with a death wish or warped sense of humor or both ran onto the track during a live horse race in New Zealand this weekend.

The incident came during the eighth race of the Wellington Cup on Friday. Words will only fail to describe what actually happened, so just see for yourself.

Horrific scenes eat Trentham, this guy does not realise how much danger he is putting everyone in. pic.twitter.com/rOdMJqmA4p — Emily Bosson (@Em_April) January 30, 2021

And there you have it.

The reaction was not slow to come.

Incredible vision at Trentham. Jockeys should be congratulated for the feat on not cleaning up the person standing on the track ! pic.twitter.com/cSHs4s1Fmd — Andrew Bensley (@AndrewBensley) January 30, 2021

Still in disbelief pic.twitter.com/gHrmChjkqd — Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) January 30, 2021

“He was lucky he didn’t get run over,” jockey Danielle Johnson said. “Most of us didn’t see him until late.”

The man was later arrested for “criminal nuisance, in doing an act endangering public safety.”