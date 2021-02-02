Super Bowl Stands to Be Filled by 25,000 Fans, 30,000 Cutouts

The NFL announced on Tuesday that 25,000 fans will be in attendance at the Super Bowl. And, just so those 25,000 don’t get lonely at spacious Raymond James Stadium, 30,000 cutouts of fans will also be in attendance.

The league had initially said that Super Bowl attendance, for humans, would be 22,500.

As Pro Football reports:

All fans will be given masks and hand sanitizer when they enter the stadium and will be required to wear masks throughout the game. Among the 25,000 in attendance will be 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets by the NFL.

The Buccaneers will take on the Chiefs at 6:30 PM EST on Sunday.