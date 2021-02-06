Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid Involved in Crash that Injured Two Children

Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle car crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries to one child and injured another.

The crash happened Thursday night near the Chiefs practice facility.

As Pro Football Talk reports:

Reid reportedly told police that the pickup truck he was driving hit a car that had pulled over after running out of gas, as well as another vehicle that had come to assist that vehicle. The two children were in the second vehicle. Police say Reid acknowledged he had been drinking before the crash. Police say they could smell alcohol on Reid and that his eyes were bloodshot. Reid told officers he had two or three drinks.

This is not Reid’s first serious driving incident. In 2008, he was arrested for DUI and also went to jail on a road rage charge.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach Britt Reid,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Britt Reid has been with the Chiefs since 2013, the same year his father took over as head coach.