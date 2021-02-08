Report: NFL Salary Cap to Crash by More Than $18M in 2021

It seems as though turning your blue-chip brand into a platform for the radical left, wasn’t such a great idea after all.

Of course, an over 90% drop in attendance due to coronavirus pandemic regulations didn’t help either.

According to a tweet from ESPN NFL reported Adam Schefter, the NFL’s salary cap for the upcoming season will take an $18.2 million hit.

Though the NFL’s salary cap is not expected to be officially set until next month, league sources believe it will be roughly $180-$181 million. Throughout the past season, many expected it to be around $175 million, but it now is projected to come in slightly higher, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

The cap had risen by roughly $10 million from 2018 to 2019. The financial downturn comes as a rude awakening though not necessarily a surprise to league executives who had actually anticipated an even steeper cap hit.

As Outkick reports, the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers will have the seventh most available amount of cap space. So, if you don’t like watching Brady win Super Bowls, the chances of you being disappointed are high.

Of course, the NFL’s cap hit could have been lessened had the league not embraced the racially-charged social justice activism of the left and Black Lives Matter. However, the NFL seems comfortable losing money and infuriating half the population to appease Black Lives Matter.