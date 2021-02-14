Daughter of Lombardi Trophy Designer Demands Apology from Tom Brady

The daughter of the man who designed the Vince Lombardi Trophy is demanding an apology from Bucs star Tom Brady for disrespecting the famed honor.

Video showing Brady throwing the football-shaped trophy apparently enraged Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of Greg Grohs, the man who designed the Super Bowl award as the master silversmith at Tiffany and Company in the 1960s.

“It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” Grohs told Tampa’s Fox 4.

“I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans the other team players,” she insisted.

“I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father and it’s such an honor and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s and it takes a lot of hard work,” Grohs added.

The woman went on to claim that she has experienced “sleepless nights” over what she feels is the “disrespect” her father’s handiwork received.

“I’ve seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany’s and it’s a beautiful trophy. My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy. The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well,” Grohs exclaimed.

Still, Grohs admitted that she is not a football fan and only watched the last minutes of Super Bowl 55 just so she could see the latest copy of her father’s trophy get presented to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I only watch the game to watch the trophy come out. I like to see all the owners and the football players just hold it up with such pride and hold it up and show everybody and I get goosebumps…. like right now I’m getting goosebumps,” she admitted.

Brady, of course, led the Bucs to his seventh Super Bowl win, the most championships any NFL player has ever won. It seems unlikely that any other player will ever equal or top Brady in Super Bowl wins.

But if the TV ratings are any indication, Lorraine Grohs, was not the only American who did not tune in to see the game. The numbers show that Super Bowl 55 was the lowest-rated game since 1969, and the least-watched since 2006.

