WWE Legend ‘The Undertaker’ Claims Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Could ‘Unite America’ as President

Wrestling star Mark “The Undertaker,” Calaway thinks the Joe Biden-backing wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, could “unite America” as president.

Calaway recently spoke to TMZ about The Rock in the wake of the launch of the action movie star’s new TV series, Young Rock.

“That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he’ll do it,” Calaway said of his fellow wrestler, Dwayne Johnson.

“I don’t know man, there’s so many possibilities and if that’s what he chooses to do, I’ll support wholeheartedly in his efforts to do so,” the wrestling legend exclaimed.

TMZ asked if Johnson could heal the political divide in America.

“I think so. He’s so charming, he’s so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for,” Calaway insisted.

“I know that he has the charisma. Maybe all it would take would be 1 eyebrow, and he’d look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow, and hit ’em with ‘the People’s Elbow,'” he said.

The San Andreas star has been launching trial balloons for several years about a run for the White House.

Johnson originally appeared to be a conservative-minded fellow early in his career, but it wasn’t long before he began claiming he was a “centrist.”

Last year, as a so-called “centrist,” The Rock endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket, the most extreme left political ticket that the Democrat Party has ever floated for the White House.

