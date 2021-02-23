The Sports World Reacts to Tiger Woods’ ‘Frightening’ Car Crash

The sports world began reacting immediately to news that golf legend Tiger Woods suffered a frightening single-car crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, with many offering their thoughts and prayers to Woods and his family.

The Masters Tournament was one of the first to tweet out its hopes for Tiger’s quick recovery:

“Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time.” – Chairman Fred Ridley — The Masters (@TheMasters) February 23, 2021

The Golf Channel featured comments from golfer Justin Thomas who said the news made him “sick to his stomach”:

Justin Thomas got emotional while reacting to the news of Tiger Woods’ accident. pic.twitter.com/7YC3TNzM0f — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 23, 2021

Thomas also tweeted his reaction:

Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon 🐅!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

Golf GOAT Jack Nicklaus offered his heartfelt support for Woods and his family:

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

A growing list of others also rushed to reveal their shock over the incident and offer their wishes for Woods’ safety:

. @tigerwoods, just seen the awful news. We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend. — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) February 23, 2021

Heartbroken and shocked to hear about @TigerWoods accident today. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a full recovery. — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) February 23, 2021

Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

Please be ok Tiger 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Parker McLachlin (@ParkerMcLachlin) February 23, 2021

Prayers for @TigerWoods and his family as he is in surgery after a car accident. #pgatour. — Ozzie Smith (@STLWizard) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Reactions keep pouring in from actors, politicians, and athletes, and the media is reporting that Tiger sustained multiple compound fractures in his legs, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

