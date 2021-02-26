Laura Ingraham isn’t the only one telling LeBron James to “stick to sports.”

In a recent interview, soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic said that LeBron James is “phenomenal” at his job, playing basketball. However, the AC Milan forward doesn’t like it when people of “status” also try to talk “politics.”

“I like (LeBron James) a lot, and he is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time what they’re doing,” Ibrahimovic said. “Do what you’re good at.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic uppskattar basketspelaren Lebron James men tycker inte att han ska lägga sig i politiken: "Lebron är fenomenal på det han gör, men jag gillar inte när folk med status lägger sig i politik" Lång intervju med Zlatan Ibrahimovic: https://t.co/oXm5gjmhKv pic.twitter.com/J3L82GWLD6 — discovery+ sport 🇸 (@dplus_sportSE) February 25, 2021

Ibrahimovic continued, “Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best at playing football. I don’t do politics. If I would be a political politician, I would do politics.

“That is the big first mistake people do when they become famous and they become in a certain status. Stay out of it. Just do what you do best because it doesn’t look good.”

This insight will not be welcomed by James, who has done his best to transform himself into some kind of combination of Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick.

Still, Ibrahimovic’s opinion on the role and place of the superstar athlete is likely one that’s commonly held among those in the sports world. Unfortunately, he seems to be the only active superstar athlete willing to actually say it.