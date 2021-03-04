The NBA’s drive to promote personal hygiene and cleanliness during the pandemic has truly taken a turn for the bizarre.

Social media has been buzzing all week since the first videos of the Milwaukee Bucks “Hand Sanitizer Cam” began making the rounds. Brace yourself, as awful as a hand sanitizer cam sounds, seeing one in action is far worse.

Somehow the Hand Sanitizer Cam at NBA games is hornier than the Kiss Cam pic.twitter.com/KmmBtKCOfF — Chaotic Neutral Pillow (@IJamEcono) March 3, 2021

I for one hope the Milwaukee Bucks never get rid of the "Hand Sanitizer Cam" pic.twitter.com/UikJsCuyxR — Zach Dunn (@zachbdunn) March 3, 2021

As you were warned, it is truly awful. Long gone are the days of kiss cam and bringing people together. Now, in the Covide-era, teams have resorted to suggestively dousing unsuspecting patrons with chemicals.

ladies and gentleman: the hand sanitizer cam pic.twitter.com/1nbtfmlwaX — Ryan Hecht (@GatheringWool) March 3, 2021

As if supporting a league that has disrespected the country with anthem protests while making billions off of business arrangements with a communist country that uses slave labor was not reason enough for you to avoid going to NBA games, now you can add getting blasted by a sexually suggestive stream from a bottle to the list of reasons to spend your money elsewhere.