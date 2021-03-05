TactaCam 5.0: Record Your Hunts, Let Others Watch Remotely

The TactaCam 5.0 is a hunting action camera which attaches to your riflescope and sees everything the hunter sees, as he or she looks through the scope.

Moreover, with the touch of a button, the TactaCam records what the hunter sees, including the moment he or she takes down the game they have been pursuing. The hunter then returns home, plugs the TactaCam into his laptop or desktop, and downloads the videos to watch and enjoy.

Also, in instances where someone remains behind in a vehicle while another person hunts, the TactaCam can be paired with smartphone to allow the second person to watch the hunt remotely.

The TactaCam ships with a variety of sleeves–in a variety of sizes–allowing the hunter to pair the camera with a numerous scope sizes. It also ships with a USB charge cord with which to charge the camera between hunts. (The same cord is used to plug the TactaCam into the hunter’s computer for video downloads.)

We have the TactaCam 5.0 paired with a Sightmark Pinnacle Riflescope on a Henry X Model .357 Magnum lever action rifle. The set-up allows us to hunt wild hogs and other nuisance animals, then come back to the house after dark and watch the highlights of the hunting trip.

