WATCH: BLM Activists Accuse Girls of ‘White Privilege’ at Cheerleading Competition

Black Lives Matter activists harassed a group of girls trying to enter a cheerleading competition in Louisville on Saturday, accusing them of having “white privilege.”

Participants of the competition, which was held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville, were harassed and accused of being racists for merely attending the event while white, according to WDRB TV.

The protesters reportedly hurled chants, including profanities, at the teens and preteens as they entered the convention center; others held signs to taunt the children for their “racism.” Some of the activists even used bullhorns to yell in the faces of the kids.

Activist Carmen M. Jones accused parents of not caring about black people because they have sent their white daughters to cheerleading classes.

“The reason why you get to be here in these pretty little gorgeous outfits and your gorgeous hair and your gorgeous bows is because of your white privilege,” Jones said. “Breonna [Taylor] is dead. Black mothers are burying their babies while white mothers send their daughters to cheer competitions.”

Black Lives Matter activists harass a group of young children in Louisville by mocking them for their “White privilege” pic.twitter.com/DAX8ASzkbq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2021

In another video, Jones is heard screaming at police officers: “We are not afraid of you! We are not intimidated by you!”

She also yelled, “they don’t give a f*** about y’all!” One of the protester’s signs read, “F*** the police.”

Also, one of the protesters — a white man — had a rifle in his hands as he marched with the Black Lives Matter activists.

Antifa guys armed semiautomatic rifles showed up with the Black Lives Matter activists to harass children who were going to a cheer competition in Louisville. Terrorists. pic.twitter.com/euOLXSSZ9Q — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2021

One father of a cheerleading event participant said that the harassment scared his children. He told WDRB that they were “badgering them all the way in the door” and added that his daughter “cried for about an hour” after the encounter.

The man, who told the TV reporters that his name was Rob, slammed the protesters for accosting children.

“If there’s a problem within life, you keep it between adults. You don’t take kids and add them into the problems. It had nothing to do with them. Even if you have something that you’re passionate about. That wasn’t the way to go about it,” Rob said.

However, Jones insisted that she was in the right with her harassment of the children.

“Breonna Taylor will never be able to have a child to be able to take to a cheer competition.,” Jones told the reporters. “If black kids are children enough, and child enough, and mature enough to go through the things that we go through as children, then their children are children enough, child enough. and mature enough to learn about their privilege.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.