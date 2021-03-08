WATCH: Goose Takes the Field During Cubs Game, Attacks Other Goose

Goose
The Associated Press
Dylan Gwinn

Anything can happen during a baseball game, but there probably weren’t many expecting this exact thing to happen.

During the Cubs-Diamondbacks game at Salt River Fields on Sunday, a pair of geese engaged in a wild melee in the outfield. Or, perhaps more accurately, one goose savagely attacked another in the outfield.

Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega was wise to keep his eye on the winged combatants.

Initially, only one bird came on the field. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo was initially impressed with the outfield intruder.

“I didn’t know what that was. It’s making me a little nervous right now. But he can manage space pretty well, he can probably outrun him right now,” said during an in-game interview.

The trouble started when another goose showed up. That’s when the assault occurred.

Arizona beat the Cubbies 5-4.

