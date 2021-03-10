The issue of biological men competing against biological females in sports is being debated across the country. However, a new poll shows that banning transgender athletes from playing in girls’ sports is gaining support.

People were asked: As you may know, Mississippi is moving towards banning transgender athletes from participating on women’s sports teams at the state’s high schools and universities. Based on what you know, do you support or oppose banning transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams?

Only Democrat and Gen Z voters have more opposition to the ban than support of it.

• Men: 59 percent support/29 percent oppose

• Women 46 percent support/34 percent oppose

• Republicans: 74 percent support/74 percent oppose

• Democrats: 40 percent support/42 percent oppose

• Independents: 49 percent support/33 percent oppose

• Gen Z: 43 percent suppose/44 percent oppose

• Millennials: 56 percent support/28 percent oppose

• Baby Boomers: 50 percent support/32 percent oppose

🚨Playbook PM kicks off with the results of a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll showing broad support for the position to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. https://t.co/T2CZNdsPkB pic.twitter.com/DUrUhbgTqQ — Vanessa Santos (@VanessaOblinger) March 10, 2021

Politico wrote about its poll and credited former President Donald Trump for growing opposition:

Former President Donald Trump railed against transgender athletes in female sports in his CAPC speech a few weeks ago. Other prominent voices on the right have joined in, calling it an example of political correctness having a real-world impact.

The poll was conducted March 6-8 on a national sample of 1,990 registered voters reached online and has a margin of error of plus or minus percentage points.

