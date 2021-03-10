WATCH: Johnny Damon Claims He’s Targeted for Trump Support During DUI Arrest

Police have released bodycam footage from a February DUI arrest in which Johnny Damon says he’s being targeted for supporting Donald Trump.

The footage, released by the Windermere Police Department in Florida, shows Damon and his wife in the moments after the police approach their vehicle following a traffic stop. Damon’s wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, exited the vehicle after the officer began talking to her husband. After refusing the officer’s order to go back into the vehicle, Mangan-Damon attempted to walk away from the scene. The officer attempted to stop her, which led to a scuffle between Damon and the cop and resulted in the body cam getting knocked to the ground.

WATCH:

Damon was compliant at the beginning of the video and even tried to help the officer by telling his wife to go back in the vehicle.

Damon repeatedly asked the officers “what they were doing” and brought up his support for police by saying “Blue Lives Matter.”

Later in the video, Damon brings up his support for former President Donald Trump and seems to claim that he has been or is being targeted for that support.

“Hey, bro, I’m a good guy and I know people are trying to target me because I’m a Trump supporter,” Damon said.

Damon, 47, was pulled over Feb. 18 after his SUV hit a curb. The former MLB star’s blood alcohol level registered at nearly four times the legal limit.

Damon was arrested and charged with DUI. His wife was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

Damon played for the Royals, Red Sox, and Yankees, during his 18-year MLB career.