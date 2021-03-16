Legendary boxer “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler’s wife Kay said Tuesday he did not die from a coronavirus vaccine, calling reports “nonsense.” Hagler died unexpectedly Saturday of causes that have not been announced.

Speculation grew that Hagler’s death could have been as a result of his recent coronavirus vaccination when friend and boxing rival Tommy Hearns said in a now-deleted post to his Instagram account Saturday that Hagler was “in an ICU fighting the effects of the vaccine.”

The post generated a flurry of comments regarding the potential dangers of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kay posted a response to the rumors on the Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club Facebook page Monday, saying, “I am the only person that knows how things went not even his family know all the details and I do NOT accept to read some stupid comment without knowing really what happen. For sure wasn’t the vaccine that caused his death. My baby left in peace with his usually smile and now is not the time to talk nonsense”:

Hearns walked back his post after Hagler’s death, reportedly saying, “Allow us to have our peace. Our love and respect to Marvin and his family, this is not an anti-vaccine campaign… it’s outrageous to have that in mind during the passing of a King, Legend, Father, Husband and so much more.”

Hearns sent “love and kindness” to Kay through an Instagram post Monday, adding, “Consider this an apology for any negative feelings that was brought to life”:

Kay said to her late husband’s fans, “Thank you for your love, [Marvin] loved people so much, he loved you all he was happy when he read your comments he was a special person the most beautiful person i had ever met in all my life.”