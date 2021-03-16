Miguel Cabrera Says that Calling Astros 2017 WS Title Tainted is ‘Bullsh*t’

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera is calling BS on claims that the Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series win is “tainted” by the sign-stealing scandal.

Miggy is not at all impressed with the ongoing attacks against the Astros. In a recent interview with ESPN, the Tigers slugger said the accusations against the Astros are “bullsh*t,” adding, “I don’t care about that.”

“In the end … it’s baseball,” the 37-year-old Cabrera said. “[Try to] go ahead and do it like those guys did.”

Cabrera may be basing his opinion on his feelings about currently working with former Astros bench manager, A.J. Hinch.

Hinch signed on with the Tigers as manager this season and as far as Cabrera is concerned, Hinch has been fantastic. “I don’t care what they did in Houston,” Cabrera insisted.

“He’s a really smart guy, a passionate guy,” Cabrera added. “He’s an honest man, a very special man. He knows a lot about baseball. He has great communication with us. I don’t care what they did in Houston. He [was] a big part of the success Houston had the last three to five years.”

Hinch suffered a one-year suspension for his part in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal and was also fired by the Astros. He came on with the Tigers only this year.

Cabrera’s vote of confidence notwithstanding, Hinch did formally apologize for his part in the scandal.

During an interview with the MLB Network last year, Hinch admitted that the sign-stealing scheme was wrong and said he should have ended it before it got out of hand.

“I should have had a meeting and addressed it face forward and really ended it,” Hinch said. “Leadership, to me, is often about what you preach. Leadership’s also about what you tolerate. I tolerated too much. … Right is right and wrong is wrong, and we were wrong.”

