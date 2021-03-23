24 Women Accuse Deshaun Watson of Sex Assault, Misconduct

In the week since the first woman filed a sexual lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, 23 additional women have now come forward with accusations and 14 lawsuits have been filed, including an alleged incident that occurred as recently as March 2021.

Watson is accused of harassment, inappropriate touching, and assault including forced oral sex during massages. Many of the accusers that have come forward are massage therapists who have worked with Watson.

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing the alleged victims in the lawsuits, said he planned to submit affidavits and evidence supporting his client’s claims to the Houston Police Department on Monday morning.

BREAKING: Attorney Tony Buzbee tells our @isiahcareyFOX26 there are now 14 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson and 24 women in total have come forward with accusations. #nfl #texans #houston — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) March 23, 2021

“Per advice from a well-known criminal defense attorney: Our team will be submitting affidavits and evidence from several women, who had experiences with Deshaun Watson, to the Houston Police Department and the Houston District Attorney, on Monday morning,” Buzbee wrote in a Saturday Instagram post. “We will request that a grand jury be empaneled to consider the evidence we provide.”

One of the women called Watson a “serial predator,” according to reports.

One of these lawsuits alleges sexual assault by Watson that took place in March 2021. Tony Buzbee said Friday that he had spoken to Watson's representatives about another lawsuit in February. https://t.co/MkuyH9ASLs — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 22, 2021

After the third accuser came forward, former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White came to Watson’s defense, saying it is “impossible” to force someone to perform oral sex.

I hate this for @deshaunwatson the quickest way now to get a bag is to sue someone. It’s impossible to make someone give u oral sex. This is a far stretch and everybody want to get paid. — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) March 18, 2021

Watson said after the first lawsuit that it was “baseless,” and filed by “a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer.” He said he already “quickly rejected” a “six-figure settlement demand” before the first suit was filed.

“I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson said.