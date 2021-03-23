WATCH: Belize Men’s Soccer Team Confronted By Armed Insurgents in Haiti

The Belize men’s national soccer team was shockingly waylaid by heavily armed insurgents as they drove from an airport in Haiti to their hotel, according to reports.

The team released a statement saying that right after they drove away from the airport after arriving in Haiti for the FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches, their motorcade was stopped in its tracks by more than a dozen men armed wielding what appeared to be automatic firearms, TMZ reported.

“The situation is one that the team should have never faced,” team officials said in a statement, “but we are pleased to report that our Jaguars, although shaken by the terrible experience, are safely at their hotel.”

While the Jaguars left their safe bubble enthusiastic and excited, eager to representing Belize in the first of their… Posted by Football Federation of Belize – FFB on Monday, March 22, 2021

The team also said they are “in contact with respective authorities from FIFA and Concacaf and are doing everything possible to get them to safer grounds.”

“It is unfortunate that our Jaguars faced such a traumatic experience,” the team said of the shocking incident.

TMZ added that the team has since released video showing the men exercising and standing arm-in-arm “in good spirits.” The video of the insurgents begins after the 1:02 mark.

