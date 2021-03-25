Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer’s 9-month-old son, Christian, will be air lifted to a Boston hospital Thursday where specialists can look for answers to “major bleeding” the infant has experienced recently. Switzer has chronicled his son’s medical struggles on his Instagram account.

Christian was admitted to the hospital Saturday night after “significant bleeding” requiring “another” blood transfusion. The infant had surgery last week after a bleeding episode for which doctors do not know the cause, and have called a “vascular anomaly.”

“My heart breaks as I write this knowing he’s going through this and I’m not,” 26-year-old Switzer wrote Tuesday on Instagram, sharing a photo of his son at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. “As my wife and I search for a diagnosis we’re asking you keep Christian in your prayers. He is the love of our life and deserves to be home, playing with his food, loving on his doggies, learning how to crawl, and doing all of the things that babies do”:

“Mommy and daddy have your back mister man. Hang in there baby boy. Boston here we come,” Switzer posted Wednesday night.

Switzer posted a video of himself on March 16 where he thanked everyone who has “lifted our son up in prayer.” He thanked a long list of people who have reached out to help himself and his wife, Gabie, in what Switzer described as their “darkest hour.” Switzer thanked Steelers leadership and coaches, who he said reached out to him, as well as Browns leadership. In his post, he also recognized “thousands and millions” of families who go through times like this anonymously: