NFL Waives Mask Requirement for ‘Fully Vaccinated’ Attendees at the Draft

The NFL has decided to waive its coronavirus mask-wearing rule for draft war rooms, but only if all individuals are fully vaccinated.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport shared news of the updated protocol Thursday on Twitter:

The NFL sent this memo to all club personnel today, with updated new guidance for the NFL Draft regarding those who are vaccinated. 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/6Wo5fLpITG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2021

The leagues also softened their social distancing stance for the 2021 Draft.

In addition, food and drink will again be allowed in the rooms during the draft announcements.

These relaxed rules, though, only apply to team members and staff who have been vaccinated. Any members that have not taken a vaccine will be relegated to the strict coronavirus rules, the league said.

Still, even if fully vaccinated, the league is limiting rooms to only ten team members at a time. For those unvaccinated, the limit is 20 individuals per room, but they must observe the stricter coronavirus rules, including masks and social distancing.

The league is requiring each team to submit its plans for the draft before being approved for the relaxed protocols.

Last year’s draft was held virtually due to the league’s response to the pandemic.

