‘Sh*t Dumb as Hell’: NFL Players Blast 17-Game NFL Season

One would think – especially during a time when millions are out of work – that finding out your business is going to make more money would be a good thing.

Though, a lot of NFL players don’t seem to see it that way.

Several NFL players reacted with disgust over the weekend after news broke that the NFL would soon expand their regular-season schedule to 17 games.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara led the way by referring to the proposed plan as “dumb as hell.”

However, the Saints star running back was by no means alone. Packers safety Adrian Amos weighed-in as well.

We really let this happen..🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ADxJUqfD1F — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) March 28, 2021

That’s wth im saying 🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 28, 2021

And they weren’t alone either:

We all knew it was comin, he knew it, she knew it, they knew it, I knew it… https://t.co/J9JiIhLmaQ pic.twitter.com/Y0uhfW1Bss — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 28, 2021

A tweet from former NFL receiver Torrey Smith, concerning offseason workout schedules prompted a reply from NFL Players Association executive George Atallah.

What’s up brother…there will be automatic changes to the off-season and in season workout schedules as a result. https://t.co/ivdUaq5Ht7 — George Atallah (@GeorgeAtallah) March 28, 2021

According to ESPN:

Owners were granted the ability to expand to 17 games as part of last year’s collective bargaining agreement with players — although the extra game was a sticking point among many players who voted against the deal. The league has already approved a scheduling formula for a 17th game, which would include an extra game against a nonconference opponent each year based on standings from the previous season.

The NFL is expected to make the 17-game schedule official later this week.