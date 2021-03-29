Trevor Lawrence Not Cool with Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to take the number one spot in the NFL draft, commented Sunday on the “Satan Shoes” released by rapper Lil Nas X. The shoe’s details include an inverted cross, a bronze pentagram, and a drop of human blood.

“Line has to be drawn somewhere. Smh,” Lawrence posted on his Twitter page, along with an announcement of the shoe’s release. “Smh” is text slang for “shaking my head” and is used to impart a sense of bemused incredulity.

According to reports, the shoes will cost $1,018, a reference to Luke 10:18 in the Bible, which reads, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven,” and there will be only 666 pairs made available.

Lil Nas X designed the shoes with streetwear brand MSCHF.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also commented on the “Satan Shoes” in a response to the rapper’s post, saying on Sunday:

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s ‘exclusive.’ But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.

After another commenter questioned why the governor was commenting on shoes, Noem replied, “What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? -Matthew 16:26.”

MSCHF released a different shoe, dubbed the “ultimate preacher sneaker,” in 2019. The shoe’s design includes water from the Jordan River blessed by a priest, a crucifix, and a reference to Matthew 14:25, where Jesus walks on water.

Lawrence is no stranger to the spotlight and has spoken openly about social issues on social media. After former President Trump threw the national champion Clemson Tigers a fast-food feast in 2019, Lawrence told TMZ, “It was awesome. … We had McDonald’s and everything. It was good!”