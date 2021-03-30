Roger Goodell: ‘We Expect to Have Full Stadiums in the 2021 Season’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says that he expects stadiums to return to full capacity for the coming 2021 season.

In comments reported by NBC’s Pro Football Talk, Goddell said the league expects to “Welcome back fans across the country at all NFL stadiums.”

“All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back,” Goodell added. “Football is simply not the same without the fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the 2021 season.”

NBC notes that in-person attendance during the NFL’s 2020 season was a mere 1.2 million fans. By contrast, in 2019, 16 million fans attended games.

Goodell did not say if the league will require fans who want to see games in person to be vaccinated, nor did he elaborate on what other rules might be out in place for the coming season.

Not long ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he also thought that the NFL could welcome fans back at full capacity this year.

Still, Fauci did not have a very bright outlook for the Super Bowl. In February he advised people to avoid Super Bowl parties.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.