Aaron Rodgers to Guest-Host ‘Jeopardy’ for Two Weeks

Packers signal-caller and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers has found offseason employment: He’s going to guest-host Jeopardy for two weeks starting on April 5.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Wednesday:

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers will be hosting Jeopardy for two weeks, starting Monday April 5 and continuing through the week of Monday April 12. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2021

Rodgers is no stranger to the Jeopardy stage, in 2015 he defeated astronaut Mark Kelly and Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank on Celebrity Jeopardy.

Rodgers, who considered longtime Jeopardy host Alex Trebek one of his “idols” when he was growing up, posted a heartfelt tweet after Trebek’s passing last year.

😭😭 6p weeknights will never be the same. So many great memories and thankful to have met him ❤️ # https://t.co/W6TLqJy2Ug — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 8, 2020

“Along with Rodgers, some of the celebrities slated to take on guest-hosting duties include actress Mayim Bialik, talk show host Dr. Oz, and television news anchors Katie Couric and Anderson Cooper,” Bleacher Report reported.

No full-time host for the show has been named.

The 2021 season will be Rodgers’ 17th year in the NFL.