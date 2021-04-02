Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Booed at Wrigley Field

Chicago Cubs fans let loose a series of loud boos when Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s name was mentioned over the team’s public address system on Thursday.

Fans finally returned to the Cubs game on Thursday after nearly a year of being shut out from their favorite Northside ball team’s stadium by rules put in place by the Windy City’s mayor, the Chicago Tribune reported.

While only ten thousand fans were allowed to see the Cubbies lose to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the mayor apparently was not a fan favorite even though she had allowed them into Wrigley Field for the first time in 550 days.

Chicagoans took to social media to report that Lightfoot was met with disfavor:

—Lightfoot booed at Wrigley Field Here are today’s top stories in Chicago politics, from @byldonovan. https://t.co/x5U4IKyoLZ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 1, 2021

There are audible boos when Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is introduced before the Cubs game. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 1, 2021

Mayor Lori Lightfoot gets a big round of boos from fans here at Wrigley Field. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) April 1, 2021

finally, one thing I can agree with Cubs fans on — Meghan (@DSniper1010) April 1, 2021

Lori Lightfoot booed at Wrigley. Another Chicago tradition continues. — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) April 1, 2021

ugh, Sox & Cubs both lose openers. At least Lightfoot got booed. — bs dtectr (@bsdtectr) April 2, 2021

