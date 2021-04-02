LeBron James, Liberal Elites Celebrate After MLB Takes All-Star Game from Georgia

LeBron James
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

On Friday, Major League Baseball decided to take its All-Star Game away from Atlanta’s Truist Park in response to the state’s new voter integrity law.

Liberal supporters exploded with delight after the MLB announcement.

MLB released its statement after one p.m. on Friday:

Unsurprisingly, the baseball player’s union supported the move. After all, they had already been pushing for it.

Many in the world of sports jumped on the bandwagon to congratulate the league:

Other leftists also went wild in support of the league’s move:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.