MLB Caves to Biden, Moves All-Star Game in Response to GA Voting Law

Major League Baseball is moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to a recently passed voting reform law in Georgia, ESPN reports.

MLB issued a press release announcing the move on Friday.

Whoa: The @MLB is relocating the All-Star game and Draft from Georgia over the restrictive voting law “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” pic.twitter.com/ZfWxH0ceHe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 2, 2021

ESPN’s lead MLB reporter Jeff Passan also shared the news:

Here is the full release from MLB. The money line from commission Rob Manfred: “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” pic.twitter.com/3tghCUDM47 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 2, 2021

Last month, Major League Baseball Players Association President Tony Clark said that his union members wanted to relocate the game after Georgia passed the voter reform bill.

“Players are very much aware” of the Georgia voting bill, Clark told the Boston Globe. “As it relates to the All-Star Game, we have not had a conversation with the league on that issue – if there is an opportunity to, we would look forward to having that conversation.”

As Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reports:

The new law was praised by Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson, who said, ‘Reforms to make voter ID requirements and early voting access more consistent statewide, modernize the state’s voting rolls, and ensure robust oversight of voting and elections will protect Georgia’s votes and make the state a model for the rest of the country.’ However, liberals have attacked the state’s new law aimed at tightening the overly loose rules governing state elections that sent the state into chaos during the 2020 elections. The left is riling supporters by mischaracterizing the law as ‘voter suppression’ and even calling it ‘white supremacy.’

There had been reports that MLB might choose to use the Atlanta-based All-Star Game as a platform for social justice in response to the voter reform bill. However, apparently, those plans changed.

Notably, MLB’s decision to move the game flies in the face of the advice given by 2018 failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who advised against relocating the game due to the economic damage it could do to “voters of color.”

MLB has not yet said where this year’s All-Star Game will take place.