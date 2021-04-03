WATCH: Charles Barkley: ‘Our System is Set Up for Politicians to Make Us Not Like Each Other’

Charles Barkley said that the American political system is designed for politicians – Republican or Democrat – to keep people divided along racial lines so our leaders can “keep their grasp on money and power.”

Barkley made the comments during the CBS Final Four show on Saturday.

“I think most white people and black people are great people — I really believe that in my heart,” Barkley said. “But I think our system is set up for our politicians, whether they are Republicans or Democrats, to make us not like each other and so they can keep their grasp of money and power.

“[Politicians] divide and conquer. I truly believe in my heart that most white people and black people are awesome people, but we are so stupid following our politicians — whether they are Republicans or Democrats.”

Barkley sees the task of the modern politician to be that of sowing the seeds of division among the people. To make the point, Barkley put on his best politician voice.

“We don’t live in their neighborhoods,” said. “Let’s make whites and blacks not like each other. Let’s make the rich and poor not like each other. Let’s scramble the middle class.

“I truly believe that in my heart,” Barkley concluded.