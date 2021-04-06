On Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor signaled that he would not sign any bill that would block trans athletes from competing in the gender category of their choice.

Wolf took to his Facebook page to warn statehouse Republicans that he will veto “discrimination” against trans athletes.

“I’ll veto this discriminatory ban if it reaches my desk,” Wolf said of the GOP-led effort to restrict trans athletes in the state’s schools.

“To Pennsylvania’s trans youth: You belong. You are valued. Participate in the school activities that make you happiest. I’ll be cheering you on,” Wolf concluded.

The gov. was responding to a story in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporting on the effort to ban transgender athletes from participating in the sport of their gender choice and to restrict them to the categories corresponding to their birth gender.

According to the paper, the sponsors say “the proposed measure would protect gender equality in sports and ensure a level playing field for girls and women. Some Democratic lawmakers say the measure is damaging and promotes discrimination.”

“There’s never a bad time to protect the opportunity for girls and women who deserve to compete on a level playing field,” said Cumberland Republican Rep. Barb Gleim. “In complete contrast, allowing biological males to compete in girls and women sports destroys fair competition and women’s athletic opportunities.”

I’ll veto this discriminatory ban if it reaches my desk. To Pennsylvania’s trans youth: You belong. You are valued. Participate in the school activities that make you happiest. I’ll be cheering you on. Posted by Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.