The Job Creators Network (JCN) sent a letter to the Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner Wednesday “criticizing his decision to move the upcoming All Star game from Atlanta to Denver.”

The letter, which was sent from JCN president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz and addressed to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, called out the organization’s decision to cost Georgia businesses $100 million, which JCN concludes “would have helped the small business community recover from the pandemic.”

“Small businesses in Georgia are hurting and the MLB commissioner pulled a multi-million rug out from underneath them,” Ortiz said in a statement. “Manfred justifies his decision by echoing false claims made by others who argue Georgia’s new election law is simply Jim Crow 2.0. That rationale couldn’t be further from reality.”

Ortiz also stated that “Georgia election rules make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

“In contrast to the incendiary rhetoric and accusations of racism from politicians and activists, these rules simply bring Georgia’s voting standards in line with other states’, including Colorado’s,” Ortiz continued.

Ortiz also called on Manfred and the MLB to reverse their decision in his statement, warning that if they do not, small businesses will “pay the price.”

“The commissioner should flip the switch on his selective outrage and allow the All Star game to return to Atlanta where it belongs, or local small businesses will pay the price,” Ortiz said.

In the letter, Ortiz said for some “small businesses that have disproportionately suffered through government-imposed pandemic lockdowns over the past year, the financial loss is a punch to the gut and will have an outsized impact on minority-owned businesses. … We demand that you reverse the decision.”

In addition, Ortiz wrote: