Phillip Adams’ Dad Says Football ‘Messed Him Up’ Long Before Shooting

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams’ father said Thursday that his son was “messed up” by concussions playing football and that the injuries likely played a part in his death.

“I can say he’s a good kid. I think the football messed him up,” said Alonzo Adams, the father of the one-time Oakland Raiders player, according to WCNC.

Mr. Adams also said he did not know his son having a history of violence ahead of the April 14 shooting of five people ending in his suicide. “I don’t think he ever did anybody any harm,” Adams added.

On Wednesday, the former player shot and killed Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, and two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie. He also wounded 38-year-old James Lewis.

“He used to be my doctor a long time ago. I know they were good folks down there. We’re gonna keep them in our prayers,” Mr. Adams said of the murdered doctor.

No motive for the shooting has been reported.

Phillip Adams was selected in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, but he soon broke his ankle during a game against the St. Louis Rams. The 49ers released him the next year, and he bounced around from the Patriots, Seahawks to the Raiders, the Jets, and the Falcons until ending his career in 2015.

Along with the ankle injury, Adams also suffered several concussions during his football career.

