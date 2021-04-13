At an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball game in Indiana, a referee took a swing at someone on the court during an argument that quickly became a melee.

The video, taken at the Indiana Pacers Grand Park basketball facility, features a girl’s basketball game.

Video of the fight begins with players wandering around the court as several refs appear to be talking amongst themselves. However, a man in a yellow shirt soon walks up to a ref and begins yelling. It also appears that the man is holding his phone up and recording his conversation with the official.

The ref quickly strikes out to slap the man’s phone down, prompting the man to take a swing at the ref. As the ref and the man continue to take swings at each other, a player joins in the attack on the ref. Several others also begin attacking the ref before people finally move in to break up the fight.

They out here wild’ at these AAU games Posted by Roland Bishop on Monday, April 12, 2021

As Outkick reminds readers, only two weeks ago, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day’s son suffered a punch to the nose during an AAU game, after which a bitter fight on Twitter erupted.

Fights are nothing new to the AAU. A few years ago, a brawl broke out with refs at another AAU game in Atlanta:

Clip I received…team actually jumps the refs! Can’t make this up…see for yourself! @aau_bingo pic.twitter.com/UH9oSsiUFQ — Doug Jones (@djones8301) July 8, 2018

