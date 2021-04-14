AUDIO: Brett Favre Blasts Woke Direction of Sports

Former Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre is blasting the left-wing path taken by the major sports leagues in the U.S.

Speaking on Eric Bolling’s April 13 podcast, Favre said that he thinks both liberal and conservative fans want sports to get back to being about sports.

“I think both sides, for the most part, want to see it just remain about the sport, not about politics,” Favre said. “At least that’s my interpretation. I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch the game. I want to watch the players play, and teams win and lose and come from behind. I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside the game. I think the general fan feels the same way.”

The Super Bowl Champion expressed similar sentiments in a talk with Andrew Klavan where he said that sports used to be something that could unite us, but with all the protests and wokeism during games, sports are no longer something that unites both sides.

Asked about protests during the anthem, Favre said that while he hasn’t spoken to any past or present players on the topic of protests against America during the national anthem, he thinks it has created more division than anything.

Favre added that back in his day, protests were not an issue.

“In fact, that was sort of our protected space, if you will, where we could kind of let our guard down,” Favre exclaimed. “We were in something together. We fought together. We won together. We lost together. And we truly were a family. So yeah, to answer your question, we absolutely didn’t have issues.”

