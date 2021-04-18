Attorney: Video Proves Aaron Donald Did Not Assault Man

An attorney for Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald says that a video proves that the player did not assault a man outside of a Pittsburgh-area nightclub.

On Wednesday, attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De’Vincent Spriggs, was assaulted by Donald and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose, a broken arm, and required 16 stitches after an altercation at a bar on the city’s South Side.

Attorney Hollis said that Spriggs might have bumped into the 29-year-old player at the bar prompting Donald to initiate a fight.

But on Friday, Donald’s attorney, Casey White, pointed to a video that he claims shows that Donald is innocent of the charges proffered against him by Spriggs and his legal team, according to ESPN.

Indeed, the video shows Donald pulling people away from Spriggs, who was lying on the ground.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surveillance video appears to show #NFL star Aaron Donald run over and try to break up assault. I just talked to Donald’s lawyer who says his client came to the rescue. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/0sXKjrMJs9 — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) April 16, 2021

“Aaron actually runs over to [Spriggs’] aid and starts pulling people off of this guy,” White said. “He’s trying to get these kids off Spriggs; he gets at least two or three people off of Spriggs, and at that point in time, somebody grabs Aaron and says, ‘This is not a good situation, let’s get the heck out of here.'”

White further alleges that Spriggs started the altercation by elbowing Donald and then swinging a bottle at the player’s head.

The Rams said they are aware of the accusations and are monitoring the situation.

Donald was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft for the Rams. He is playing on a six-year contract with a $135 million extension.

