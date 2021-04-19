Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars’ Likely No. 1 Pick, Donating $20K to Jacksonville Charities

April 18 (UPI) — Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be the Jaguars’ pick at the top of this month’s NFL Draft, and his wife, Marissa, plan to donate $20,000 to charities in Jacksonville.

Lawrence and his wife are making the donations to show their appreciation for Jaguars fans, who purchased wedding gifts from their registry and raised more than $11,000 for Lawrence to donate to charities of his choice.

“Thank you [Jaguars] fans,” Lawrence wrote Sunday on Twitter. “We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville. Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon.”

The Jaguars have long been expected to take Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick on April 29. Last month, Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer told NBC Sports that taking Lawrence with the top choice is “the direction we’re going.”

The 21-year-old Lawrence, who is the winningest quarterback in Clemson history, was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season. He finished with 10,098 passing yards and 90 touchdowns across three seasons at Clemson.