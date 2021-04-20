‘ACCOUNTABILITY’: LeBron James, Sports World React to Chauvin Verdict

On Tuesday afternoon, a verdict of guilty on all counts came in for former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

And immediately, the woke world of sports rushed to comment on the verdict.

LeBron James, as he often does, jumped to Twitter to comment on the nation’s political atmosphere, adding just one word to the discussion: “ACCOUNTABILITY.”

ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021

In her own Tuesday evening tweet, former ESPN personality and Atlantic writer Jemele Hill echoed James with his assessment of “accountability.”

This is accountability. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 20, 2021

Naturally, most of the pro sports leagues and teams had responses prepared and ready to post:

The following was released by the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/KWF4mkr6mf — WNBA (@WNBA) April 20, 2021

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark issued the following statement pic.twitter.com/3xmGIM1qem — MLB Players (@MLB_PLAYERS) April 20, 2021

A slew of players and others in sports also joined the din. Their comments quickly flooded social media. Green Bay Packers player Marcedes Lewis soon added his voice to the trial results, writing “Justice. The marathon continues.”

Justice. The marathon continues fr. 🏁 — Marcedes Lewis (@MarcedesLewis89) April 20, 2021

JUSTICE. You Damn Right!!!!!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 20, 2021

Justice served on all counts. Good.

Still a ton of work to do. Continue to rest peacefully #GeorgeFloyd ✊🏾🙏🏾 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 20, 2021

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021

Thank God…guilty! Justice has been served!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 20, 2021

This is justice. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) April 20, 2021

Outta thereeee!!!!!! — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 20, 2021

Put his ass under the jail — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 20, 2021

Condolences to the Floyd Family🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

This is just the first step of starting to change a broken system https://t.co/ueD5EwMizw — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) April 20, 2021

Accountability….RIP George Floyd 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 20, 2021

Let’s make this the new normal. Accountability is served #GeorgeFloyd — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) April 20, 2021

Guilty!!!!!! Tears of JOY for #GeorgeFloyd family and for Justice!!!! 🖤 — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) April 20, 2021

On all accounts. Period. — Nneka Ogwumike (@nnekaogwumike) April 20, 2021

Love. Peace. Justice. ♥️ — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) April 20, 2021

Although Justice was served in this particular case, one guilty verdict doesn’t change the realities of life. I pray this is a catalyst to restore dignity and grandeur of life in ALL communities. So needless to say it’s time to continue to work serving those in need. #dowork — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) April 20, 2021

Our hope is that this verdict will be a small step towards accountability. But that’s just about accountability, not justice. For us, justice would be George Floyd alive today. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) April 20, 2021

Remember: none of Chauvin’s colleagues turned him in. He murdered a man in broad daylight and we are here today because a brave Black girl named Darnella Frazier kept taping despite threats from the cops on the scene. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 20, 2021

