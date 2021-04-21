LeBron James Faces Backlash After Posting Pic of Cop Present at Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting

LeBron James
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

LeBron James came under intense fire on Wednesday after he posted a pic of a police officer present at the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting with a caption that read, “YOU”RE NEXT.”

James has since deleted the tweet, but a screenshot remains.

“The Columbus Division of Police released a body camera video Tuesday showing Bryant having a knife as she was fighting with another girl when the police fired their shots,” Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering reported. It’s unknown if the officer in the pic – Nicholas Reardon – is the officer who shot Bryant.

Nonetheless, James’ apparent threat toward Reardon drew immediate and widespread backlash on Twitter.

Some levied particular and targeted criticisms:

Others used James’ vile tweet as an opportunity to point out the differences between him and Michael Jordan.

Some saw it as a sign of the times.

Truth:

Where is the lie?

And it’s the exact opposite of what’s good for black people:

The NBA has not said whether James will face any discipline for his tweet, though it’s doubtful that he will.

