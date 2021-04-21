National Fraternal Order of Police Slams LeBron James over ‘Extremely Reckless’ Post Targeting Columbus Officer

The National Fraternal Order of Police, the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, slammed NBA superstar LeBron James on Wednesday for a social media post singling out a Columbus, Ohio, police officer present during the fatal shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant.

“.@KingJames, with his vast resources & influence, should educate himself and, frankly, has a responsibility to do so, on the facts before weighing in. This is disgraceful & extremely reckless.The officer saved a young girl’s life. No amount of gaslighting will change that fact,” the FOP’s official Twitter account wrote.

.@KingJames, with his vast resources & influence, should educate himself and, frankly, has a responsibility to do so, on the facts before weighing in. This is disgraceful & extremely reckless. The officer saved a young girl's life. No amount of gaslighting will change that fact. pic.twitter.com/GTHn1VAAlf — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) April 21, 2021

Earlier Wednesday, James tweeted out a photo of a police officer caught on camera at the scene where an officer shot and killed teenager Ma’Khia Bryant, writing: “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.” Body camera footage of the incident appears to show the girl with a knife lunging at another young woman before the officer opens fire.