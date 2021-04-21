‘YOU’RE NEXT’: LeBron James Posts Photo of Columbus Police Officer Present at Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting

LeBron James tweeted a photo of a police officer who was present when Ma’Khia Bryant was shot, with the caption, “You’re Next.”

The officer has been identified as officer Nicholas Reardon

Outrage to the basketball star’s tweet was swift:

Narrative Commitments + Retribution > Facts + Effectual Reforms This is a recipe for savagery, not #Accountability https://t.co/hx0reKLoaC — Kmele (@kmele) April 21, 2021

LeBron James is now sharing a picture of the Columbus police officer who shot the woman wielding a knife and attacking another woman. With zero regard for facts, he’s solely focused on dividing the country. Total scumbag. https://t.co/Ymxk3xeEJs — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 21, 2021

LeBron would have tweeted this same thing if the cop had just sat there while a girl was stabbed https://t.co/W6alv5zT2T — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 21, 2021

Breitbart News reported of the shooting:

The fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a Black teenager seen on video charging at two people with a knife, came within minutes of the verdict in George Floyd’s killing — causing outrage by some over the continued use of lethal force by Columbus police.

Officials with the Columbus Division of Police released footage of the shooting Tuesday night just hours after it happened, a departure from protocol as the force faces immense scrutiny from the public following a series of recent high-profile police killings that have led to clashes.

The girl was identified by Franklin County Children Services, which said in a release that the 16-year-old Bryant was under the care of the agency at the time of her death.

LeBron James is one of the more outspoken NBA players on social justice issues. The NBA has not said whether James will be disciplined for the tweet.

UPDATE: LeBron James has deleted the tweet with the picture of the officer.