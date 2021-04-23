Olympic gold medal-winner Simone Biles has left sportswear giant Nike after a six-year contract and signed with Athleta, a company that caters to a female clientele.

“I felt like it wasn’t just about my achievements, it’s what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for females and kids,” Biles said, according to the Hill. “I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing.”

Athleta was founded in 1998 and is currently owned by Gap Inc. The company is reportedly quickly rising to rival larger brands such as Luluemon.

Nike praised Biles in the wake of her departure. “Simone Biles is an incredible athlete and we wish her the very best … we will continue to champion, celebrate and evolve to support our female athletes,” a Nike spokesperson said.

Biles praised Athleta for supporting her post-Olympics career.

“Now that I’m older and kind of in the world a little bit more,” Biles said. “I see and I know and I learn and I grow from things, so to partner with Athleta, I think they stand for everything that I stand for … I just thought it was time for a change.”

Biles has already been seen in Athleta wear. She modeled a white tank top and the ATH logo on it during her visit to The Tonight Show on Thursday.

Biles will have her own performance wear line with the new company. Biles, though, said she didn’t necessarily feel that Nike would not support her with her own line. “Not necessarily, but I also feel like Athleta is committed to diversity and inclusion, of all women, backgrounds, ages, sizes, abilities and races,” she told the WSJ.

Athleta also poached Allyson Felix from Nike in 2019. Felix criticized Nike for not offering enough support for pregnant employees. Since losing Felix, Nike says it has revised its employee standards and practices.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.