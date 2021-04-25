A quarterback for Central Michigan, and another student, are recovering from their wounds after being shot at an off-campus party.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday when Keller, 20, and Central Michigan student Tyler Bunting were shot after a fight broke out at a party.

While Keller was initially listed in serious condition, both he and Bunting are reportedly recovering from their wounds, according to the Detroit Free-Press.

As the Free-Press reports:

Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to shots fired at East Deerfield Road in Union Township around 1 a.m. Saturday. There, they found two men in their early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds, and both were transported to hospitals. According to CMU president Dr. Bob Davies, 23-year-old CMU senior Tyler Bunting and 20-year-old CMU quarterback John Keller are the victims. Bunting, who was airlifted to a hospital, was initially listed in stable condition and Keller in serious condition by the Isabella Sheriff’s department, but that was updated Sunday afternoon.

Keller is a newcomer to Central Michigan. He spent his first college season at Cincinnati and sat out last year as per the recently changed NCAA transfer rules.

The police do not have a suspect in custody.