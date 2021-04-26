Rare Tom Brady, LeBron James Cards Sell For $1.72 Million Each

Two rare sports cards of star players LeBron James and Tom Brady have sold at auction for a whopping $1.72 million each.

One of the big sales came Saturday night when seven-time Super Bowl-winning Tom Brady’s Playoff Contenders Rookie Card number 144 from the year 2000 went on the block. The card is rated an 8.5 on the Beckett condition grading scale and autographed by the famed quarterback himself.

The second card that hit the Bolding Auctions event was a LeBron James Upper Deck “Exquisite Collection” Rookie Patch Autographed card from the 2003/2004 season. It was rated an even higher nine on the grading scale, signed by the player, and contains a patch of James’ Cleveland Cavaliers uniform from the season.

Both cards went for $1.72 million each for a total sale of an astounding $3.44 million.

According to TMZ Sports, Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin says this is just the beginning. He expects prices of rare collector cards to continue rising.

“Prices for cards across sports like golf, soccer, and hockey, and for trading card games like Pokémon, have absolutely taken off, and we’re just scratching the surface,” Goldin exclaimed.

