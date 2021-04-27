Democrat PA Gov. Tom Wolf Will Veto Bill to Keep Trans Athletes Out of Girls’ Sports

Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that he will veto the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, calling the legislation to protect female athletes from competing against men“discriminatory.”

“I’ll veto this discriminatory bill if it gets to my desk,” Wolf tweeted.

The bill in Pennsylvania is one like legislation in more than two dozen states that have been crafted, debated, or passed into law as a way to preserve protection for girls and women from discrimination based on their biological sex under the federal Title IX statute.

In his early days in office, President Joe Biden expanded biological sex through an executive order to include “gender identity.”

The Hill reported a similar law passed in Arkansas and opposition to it:

Last month, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed into law a ban on transgender girls and women participating in K-12 and collegiate level sports that align with their gender identity, following a similar move earlier this year by Mississippi. Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David called Hutchinson’s decision “an affront not just to the transgender kids it is bound to hurt but to all Arkansans who will be impacted by its consequences” in a statement to the Associated Press at the time. “Hutchinson is ignoring the ugly history of states that have dared to pass anti-transgender legislation in years past, and by doing so he is exposing Arkansas to economic harm, expensive taxpayer-funded legal battles, and a tarnished reputation,” David said.

