WATCH: Joe Rogan Says Healthy Young People Don’t Need to Get Vaccine

The left is on the attack against UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan for noting that young, healthy people don’t need to get the coronavirus vaccine.

On his Spotify podcast on Tuesday, Rogan said that the coronavirus vaccines are safe enough as far as he is concerned. But, on the other hand, not everyone needs to take it, especially young people.

He added that he has encouraged people to take a vaccine if they feel they need to. He even said his own parents had been vaccinated. “Yeah, I think, for the most part, it’s safe to get vaccinated,” he added.

However, young people don’t need the vaccine as much as others, Rogan said.

“But if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go, ‘No.’ Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself,” Rogen said. “You should — if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

Joe Rogan is correct about the COVID vaccine for kids & young healthy people.pic.twitter.com/AxGwFxAMVB — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 27, 2021

Rogan seemed unhappy that some companies are forcing their employees to take the vaccine. And he also noted that his own kids were infected with the coronavirus, but they got over it easily.

“Both my children got the virus. It was nothing. I mean, I hate to say that if someone’s children died from this. I’m very sorry that that happened. I’m not in any way diminishing that. But I’m saying the personal experience that my children had with COVID was nothing,” Rogan said, adding that the virus was not much different than an average cold for his kids.

Rogan concluded that he wouldn’t allow his children to get a vaccine.

“But it’s amazing that that’s controversial. That even saying that I’m not going to inject my child with the vaccine is controversial. It’s crazy,” he concluded. “Because again, we are not talking about even the flu that we just found out killed 22,000 people last year. We’re not talking about that. We’re talking about something that is not statistically dangerous for children. But yet people still want you to get your child vaccinated, which is crazy to me. Like you should be vaccinated if you are vulnerable. You should.”

Naturally, the left exploded on Rogan. Liberal Twitter went crazy:

Joe Rogan shut the fuck up challenge pic.twitter.com/jinDnIB4m5 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 27, 2021

Joe Rogan is not the smart person that your sexually frustrated teenage son thinks he is https://t.co/7UqI8x06Cj — Cam (@cameron_kasky) April 27, 2021

did some research and found out that joe rogan is in fact not a doctor https://t.co/T5wTUg83IP — peter (@kulipeter) April 27, 2021

My feeling is that, no matter what your age, you should not take medical advice from Joe Rogan — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 27, 2021

yo, fuck joe rogan. it's so deeply irresponsible to tell young folks not to get vaccinated on the BIGGEST podcast in the world. everyone should get vaccinated as soon as they can, for themselves and for everyone else. both shots. don't be an idiot. — Zachary Ryan (@ZachariusD) April 27, 2021

So? Being 21 and healthy doesn't make you immune. Everyone should be vaccinated. Sorry you can't see that. — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) April 27, 2021

Oddly, not one of these liberals was upset when teen climate activist Greta Thunberg attacked “high-income countries” for the “completely unethical” actions of vaccinating young people ahead of the elderly.

