Law Enforcement Group Responds to ‘Extreme Controversy’ Following Cop’s Viral Video Mocking LeBron James

In Idaho, a law enforcement department has publicly responded to what they call the “extreme controversy” caused by one of their deputies who posted a viral video mocking LeBron James.

The officer posted the video on TikTok after James tweeted and then deleted a picture of an officer present at the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting with the all-caps message “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” but later deleted it.

In response, Bellevue Marshal’s Office Deputy Nate Silvester posted a video pretending to have a conversation with James while responding to a hypothetical fight between two black people.

“You don’t care if a Black person kills another Black person, but you do care if a white cop kills a Black person, even if he’s doing it to save the life of another Black person?” Silvester says. “I mean it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but then again, you are really good at basketball, so I guess I’ll take your word for it.”

A policeman calls LeBron for advice in hilarious viral video pic.twitter.com/iQmLOKFXHr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 25, 2021

Sylvester’s video has been viewed over 4.2 million times as of Wednesday morning, according to 19 News in Cleveland.

Now, the Bellevue Marshal’s Office has responded to the post, saying that the matter is being handled “internally.”

“The Bellevue Marshal’s Office is aware of the extreme controversy regarding Deputy Marshal Silvester’s viral TikTok,” the agency wrote. “The statements made do NOT represent the Bellevue Marshal’s Office. The Bellevue Marshal’s Office always demands that our Deputies engage with our citizens in a friendly and professional manner. This is NOT how we expect our Deputies to act on duty or use city time. This is a personnel issue that is being dealt with internally.

“We would like to thank everyone that took the time to reach out to us. We greatly value our relationship within our wonderful community.”

The NBA did not discipline LeBron James for his post targeting the Columbus police officer.