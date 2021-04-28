The Cincinnati bar owner who refused to show NBA games until the NBA expels LeBron James from the league says the positive reactions to his campaign have far outweighed the negatives.

On Sunday, Jay Linneman, the owner of Linnie’s Pub, decided to boycott NBA games after James tweeted a pic of a police officer present at the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting with a caption that read, “YOU’RE NEXT.”

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub,” owner Jay Linneman said.

“We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA. They just need to play the game, and that’s it,” Linneman said. “Their opinion doesn’t really matter. They’re using their position to push their opinions, and that’s just not right.”

Upon hearing of the bar owner’s decision, James made light of the bar. “Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp,” he tweeted.

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. https://t.co/RRfRksjckM — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2021

However, James’ snarky response may have helped fuel a surge in business for Linneman.

“The support for the position has been overwhelmingly positive and has far outweighed the negatives,” Linneman told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“A gas station sign on Westbourne Road near Cincinnati’s West Side within a couple of miles of the pub in Delhi Township put up a sign below the price of gasoline: ‘Hey LeBron, the West Side thanks you. Linne’s has never been busier.'” the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

However, despite the flood of support Linneman has received, for him, it’s about supporting law enforcement.

“I hope people channel the support to law enforcement and not necessarily to Linnie’s Pub,” he said.