Report: Tim Tebow Works out for Jags at Tight End

According to a report, former Florida Gator Tim Tebow recently worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter broke the news on Thursday afternoon, five hours before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft:

Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

The Jaguars are currently coached by Tebow’s former coach at the University of Florida, Urban Meyer. Tebow and Meyer combined for two national championships during their time at Florida. Over the past few years, Tebow has attempted to become a Major League Baseball player as a member of the Mets organization but ultimately failed in getting out of the minor leagues.

As Schefter explains in his tweet, many had speculated that Tebow should have made the switch to tight end after struggling to find a place at quarterback.

It has been nine years since Tebow played in the NFL.